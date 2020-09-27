Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh Dies At 82: Tributes

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh died on Sunday. He was 82.
He died today at 6:55 am of a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Army Hospital where he was admitted in June, the hospital said in a statement.
Tributes started pouring in on Twitter soon after with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he "left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs" in a tweet.
"Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," the Prime Minister's tweet read.
Jaswant Singh, who was from Rajasthan, had served as India's foreign minister, defense minister and finance minister. He was an officer in the Army in the 1950s and 60s but he later resigned to pursue a career in politics.
Here are the tributes for Jaswant Singh:
"Saddened by the passing away of former defence minister and veteran BJP leader Shri Jaswant Singh ji. A man of great knowledge and wisdom, he served the nation diligently in several capacities. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief," he tweeted.
Saddened by the demise of Former Union Minister Shri #JaswantSingh ji. Jaswant Ji handled key portfolios in the Government led by Vajpayee Ji. His immense contribution towards development of India will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RoLmdq7l4p- Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 27, 2020
"Learnt about the death of former defence and foreign minister Jaswant Singh. May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family the strength to cope with the grief," Mr Khandu tweeted in Hindi.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also tweeted his condolences and said he was saddened by the former Union Minister's death. He extended his condolences to Jaswant Singh's family.
Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He will be particularly remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India. As foreign minister, he brought out the best in Indian diplomats.- Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2020
"Received the news of death of former Union Minister and senior leader Jaswant Singh. Will pray to Lord Rama to give the departed soul a place by his feet and to provide the family with the ability to bear this trauma," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.
Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti.- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020
Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Union Minister Shri Jaswant Singh ji. His contribution to the party & handling crucial Ministries incl Finance, Defence & External Affairs will be always remembered. My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti🙏- B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) September 27, 2020
"Saddened to learn about the demise of multifaceted veteran and leader Sh Jaswant Singh ji," he tweeted.
V sad to hear about the demise of Sh Jaswant Singh ji. He worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside. May his soul rest in peace.- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2020
"Pained with the passing away of Jaswant Singh ji , a stalwart who served our Nation diligently; be it politics or the armed forces. My condolences to his loved ones and supporters. Om Shanti," Ms Irani tweeted.
"Sh Jaswant Singh was a scholar-leader of great majesty, integrity and credibility. Made a mark for himself as d Foreign Minister n Defense Minister in Vajpayee govt. End of another stalwart of a glorious past era. My sincere condolences to Manvendra n family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.