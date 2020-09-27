Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh Dies At 82: Tributes

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh died today at 82

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh died on Sunday. He was 82.

He died today at 6:55 am of a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Army Hospital where he was admitted in June, the hospital said in a statement.

Tributes started pouring in on Twitter soon after with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he "left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs" in a tweet.

"Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," the Prime Minister's tweet read.

Jaswant Singh, who was from Rajasthan, had served as India's foreign minister, defense minister and finance minister. He was an officer in the Army in the 1950s and 60s but he later resigned to pursue a career in politics.

Here are the tributes for Jaswant Singh:

Sep 27, 2020 09:49 (IST) Ashok Gehlot condoles death of Jaswant Singh

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh.

Jaswant Singh died early today at a hospital in Delhi.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former union minister, shri Jaswant Singhji," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former union minister, shri Jaswant Singhji," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to his family members and supporters.

Sep 27, 2020 09:48 (IST) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled Jaswant Singh's death

"Saddened by the passing away of former defence minister and veteran BJP leader Shri Jaswant Singh ji. A man of great knowledge and wisdom, he served the nation diligently in several capacities. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief," he tweeted.



Sep 27, 2020 09:37 (IST) Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant condoled Jaswant Singh's death



Saddened by the demise of Former Union Minister Shri #JaswantSingh ji. Jaswant Ji handled key portfolios in the Government led by Vajpayee Ji. His immense contribution towards development of India will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RoLmdq7l4p - Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 27, 2020

Sep 27, 2020 09:36 (IST) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoles Jaswant Singh's death

"Learnt about the death of former defence and foreign minister Jaswant Singh. May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family the strength to cope with the grief," Mr Khandu tweeted in Hindi.



Sep 27, 2020 09:28 (IST) Om Birla condoles Jaswant Singh's death

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also tweeted his condolences and said he was saddened by the former Union Minister's death. He extended his condolences to Jaswant Singh's family.



Sep 27, 2020 09:25 (IST) Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted his condolences



Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He will be particularly remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India. As foreign minister, he brought out the best in Indian diplomats. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2020

Sep 27, 2020 09:24 (IST) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled Jaswant Singh's death

"Received the news of death of former Union Minister and senior leader Jaswant Singh. Will pray to Lord Rama to give the departed soul a place by his feet and to provide the family with the ability to bear this trauma," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.



Sep 27, 2020 09:19 (IST) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled Jaswant Singh's death

"Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," he tweeted.

In a second tweet, Mr Singh said:

Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

Sep 27, 2020 09:11 (IST) "Deeply Pained": BS Yediyurappa tweets condolences on Jaswant Singh's death



Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Union Minister Shri Jaswant Singh ji. His contribution to the party & handling crucial Ministries incl Finance, Defence & External Affairs will be always remembered. My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti🙏 - B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) September 27, 2020

Sep 27, 2020 09:10 (IST) Jaswant Singh dies: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh extended his condolences

"Saddened to learn about the demise of multifaceted veteran and leader Sh Jaswant Singh ji," he tweeted.



Sep 27, 2020 09:09 (IST) "Worked For Country All His Life": Arvind Kejriwal Tweets Condolences For Jaswant Singh



V sad to hear about the demise of Sh Jaswant Singh ji. He worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside. May his soul rest in peace. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2020

Sep 27, 2020 09:07 (IST) Smriti Irani condoled the death of Jaswant Singh

"Pained with the passing away of Jaswant Singh ji , a stalwart who served our Nation diligently; be it politics or the armed forces. My condolences to his loved ones and supporters. Om Shanti," Ms Irani tweeted.



Sep 27, 2020 09:04 (IST) Prime Minister Modi also tweeted: "Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years."

