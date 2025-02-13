Former Shiv Sena Legislator Rajan Salvi Joins Eknath Shinde Faction

Shiv Sena (UBT) received yet another blow after a three-term legislator Rajan Salvi, who lost the 2024 Assembly elections from the Ratapur constituency in Konkan region, on Thursday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Rajan Salvi, who was sulking over his neglect by the party especially after his defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections, resigned from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader on Wednesday.

"I am Balasaheb Thackeray's beloved Shiv Sainik. I have done the work as he had intended to date and will carry forward his ideology," said Mr Salvi.

Shiv Sena sources said that Mr Salvi's move to quit the Thackeray faction and join the Eknath Shinde's camp was a part of 'Operation Tiger'.

The sources said Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, workers and several sitting legislators are keen to cross over.

Mr Salvi joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Industry Minister Uday Samant and a host of party leaders at Thane.

Mr Salvi had met Eknath Shinde along with Uday Samant and Kiran Samant, who had defeated Mr Salvi in the 2024 Assembly elections from the Rajapur seat.

Samant brothers assured Shinde to take Mr Salvi along in the development of the Rajapur seat and he would be given due honour in the functioning of the party organisation. Shinde faction may consider nominating Mr Salvi to the state Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.

By joining Shiv Sena, he has set at rest speculation about joining the BJP. Mr Salvi announced that he would work under Eknath Shinde to further strengthen Shiv Sena in the Rajapur constituency and the Konkan region, along with Uday Samant and his brother and Rajapur legislator Kiran Samant.

Mr Salvi was accompanied by his supporters who deserted Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the Shinde faction.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is reeling from an existential crisis as since Eknath Shinde rebelled and joined hands with BJP in June 2022 and most recently after drubbing in the 2024 Assembly elections, there have been many exists. Most of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers have preferred to join the Shinde faction fearing a bleak future in the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Mr Salvi, who had recently held a marathon meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, declared that being a hardcore Shiv Sainik, he would remain with the party and would not cross over.

However, he finally took a call to leave Uddhav Thackeray and enter into Shinde camp while accusing the former MP and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Vinayak Raut of his defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections. Raut has subsequently rejected Mr Salvi's allegation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) insider claimed that Mr Salvi has deserted the party in a bid to get relief from the ongoing inquiries by the Anti Corruption Bureau in connection with the property.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Bhaskar Jadhav said that Mr Salvi should have stayed with the party instead of joining the Shinde faction.

"However, the party leadership should take serious note of such exits and keep the flock together for the party's rejuvenation. The party leadership should no more say that 'those who want to quit can quit', and instead they should be kept in the party fold for its revival," Mr Jadhav added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)