Manmohan Singh's Top Security (SPG) Cover Withdrawn, Given CRPF Security

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's top Special Protection Group (SPG) security has been withdrawn. He will have Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover, the home ministry has decided.

Sources say Manmohan Singh's security has been reassessed as part of an annual exercise to review SPG cover, which is given to the country's most protected politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Similar security was also withdrawn from former prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and VP Singh.

Based on threat perception, SPG is given to former Prime Ministers and their families.

Manmohan Singh's daughters had already relinquished their SPG cover. So had former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter.

