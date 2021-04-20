Manmohan Singh Stable, Best Possible Care Being Provided: Health Minister

Dr Manmohan Singh, 88, was hospitalised as a matter of precaution.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's condition remains stable a day after he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with fever. The 88-year-old is being given the best possible medical care, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said today.

The veteran Congress leader was admitted at around 5 pm yesterday and administered a Covid test. He has received two doses of Covaxin and was, according to sources, hospitalised as "a matter of precaution".

"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," Dr Vardhan tweeted today.

On Sunday, Dr Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering advice on the pandemic. He urged allowing states to define categories of frontline workers that need to be vaccinated against Covid on priority "even if they are below 45 years of age". Yesterday, the Centre opened up vaccinations to all adults starting May 1.

He had also urged the Centre to place "enough" vaccine orders in advance. India's been battling a shortage of Covid vaccines, with several states saying they have had to shut down vaccination centres due to a lack of doses.

His letter evoked a sharp response from Dr Vardhan, who attacked his party and blamed it for fueling the second wave of the pandemic. India has reported a deeply frightening surge of Covid cases over the past few weeks.