"Take Great Pride In Being A Sikh": What Manmohan Singh Told NDTV

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh - a soft-spoken and erudite scholar, perhaps best known as the architect of the 1991 reforms that led India into an era of liberalisation and growth - wore many hats, including that of a Sikh at a times of tension after the 1984 riots.

The first Sikh to hold the country's highest executive post, Dr Singh was a proud member of the community, never shying from that identity but, equally, and possibly more importantly, only ever allowing it to emphasise his 'Indianness', his pride in belonging to this country.

And, in an interview with NDTV many years ago, Dr Singh spoke about this, saying, "No, no... I have never believed in these identities. But this is not to say I am not proud to be a Sikh."

"I take great pride in being a Sikh... we are proud of our heritage. But this is a heritage that strengthens my 'Indianness'," the late Congress stalwart told NDTV.

Asked if this meant he was not a religious, he said, "I do believe in God... I offer prayers. But I don't believe in making (my) religion public", emphasising one of many qualities - the belief in separation of State and religion - that earned the two-time PM legions of admirers.

On the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a topic frequently raised, Dr Singh spoke firmly, his voice clear in condemning that atrocious event. "Those things should have never happened... they wre shameful things that should have never happened." But, equally firmly, he refused to blame the Congress in its entirety, suggesting, instead, "some individuals" may have been involved.

"I am not saying the Congress party was involved... some individuals from the party may have been involved. But other people from other parties (were also involved). There were a lot of complaints that RSS people (the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, seen as the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party) were involved... but I am not accusing anyone."

"(Whoever was) involved... they were individuals. It was never the Congress party..."

Dr Manmohan Singh died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences late Thursday. He was 92 years old and is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and three children.

News of Dr Singh's death was met with an outpouring of grief, not just from within the Congress - party boss Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted heartfelt tributes - but also across parties, including from the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who, in February this year, hailed Dr Singh as an "inspiration to lawmakers" as he retired from the Rajya Sabha - mourned his loss, and paid his final respects to his predecessor at his Delhi residence this morning.

"Dr Manmohan Singh ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I the Chief Minister of Gujarat. We had extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Dr Singh's death has also been felt across the world, with former heads of state, particularly his contemporaries, such as former United States President Barack Obama and ex-Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, remembering him as a scholar and a gentleman.