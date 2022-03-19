Former Nagpur Mayor, 4 Others Charged For Obstructing Police Work

The five picked a fight with the police when asked to submit a written complaint. (Representational)

A former mayor and four others were booked in Nagpur for allegedly obstructing police work, an official said on Saturday.

Former mayor Pandurang Hiwarkar and four others were travelling in a car on Friday when the vehicle was hit by a motorcycle, an Ajni police station official said.

"The five wanted police to take action against the motorcyclist. However, we asked them to submit a written complaint. They picked up an argument over this, after which a constable from the spot filed a complaint against the five," he said.

They have been booked for allegedly using force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation, the official said.

