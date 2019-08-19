Ex-MPs Asked To Vacate Bungalows In 7 Days, Power And Water To Be Stopped

With overstaying being the norm, the government has taken a hard line this time

All former MPs have asked to vacate their government accommodations -- mostly the heritage bungalows in the posh Lutyen's zone -- the centre said today.

The MPs have been given seven days, but at the end of three days, officials have been asked to stop power and water supply to these accommodations, CR Patil, Chairman, Housing Committee said today.

