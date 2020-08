Expect To Join BJP Within 'Couple Of Days': Former Governor Tathagata Roy

Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy wants to return to active politics in Bengal. (File)

Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy, who has expressed his desire to return to active politics in West Bengal, on Sunday said that he wants to rejoin the BJP within a couple of days.

Mr Roy, a former West Bengal BJP president, had earlier said that he is willing to accept any role the party entrusts him with.

"I will meet the state president (Dilip Ghosh) with regard to my joining the party, which I expect to do within a couple of days," Mr Roy said at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata after arriving from Shillong.

The Assembly polls are due in West Bengal in April or May next year.

Mr Roy was the state BJP president from 2002 to 2006 and a member of the party's national executive between 2002 and 2015.

He was appointed as the governor of Tripura in May 2015 and later took over as the governor of Meghalaya in August 2018.

Satya Pal Malik, who succeeded Roy, was sworn in on August 19.

