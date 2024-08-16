Former Meghalaya Chief Minister, Known As 'Mr Clean', Dies At 83

Salseng Ch Marak served as Meghalaya's Chief Minister from 1993 to 1998 (File)

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Salseng Ch Marak died today after battling age-related illness. He was 83. His body is being taken to his home constituency of Resubelpara in Meghalaya where his last rites will be performed tomorrow.

Mr Marak, a veteran politician from Meghalaya's Garo Hills, was admitted to the Holy Cross Hospital in Meghalaya's Tura district on August 8 and was later transferred to Tura Civil Hospital on August 12, where he died. According to his family, Mr Marak had become weak after his health was deteriorating for weeks which led to his hospitalization.

Known for his relentless pursuit for a corruption-free and progressive Meghalaya, Mr Marak was also called "Mr Clean".

He served as Meghalaya's Chief Minister from 1993 to 1998, becoming the first leader to serve a full 5-year term without changing party. He became the Chief Minister when the state was going through political instability during early 1990s, when regional forces were at the forefront of government formations and takedowns. Despite multiple attempts by regional forces to bring down his government, Mr Marak remained the Chief Minister for the full term.

He had studied at Kolkata's Scottish Church College and was a loyal Congress leader. He was also appointed as the president of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in 2003.

He represented the Resubelpara constituency in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly consecutively from 1970s till 2008.