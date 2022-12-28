Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Released From Jail After 1 Year

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh was given a hero's welcome by his supporters as he was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road jail today after more than a year's incarceration. The 72-year-old was accused in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the CBI.

The CBI had opposed Mr Deshmukh's bail plea after he moved the Bombay High Court on October 26.

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate or ED in November 2021.

The agency claimed he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.