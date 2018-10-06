Ex Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief, Aides Allegedly Assault Toll Booth Staff

CCTV video shows staff being attacked at Purankhedi toll booth

Two men on duty at a toll plaza on the Guna-Shivpuri road in Madhya Pradesh were allegedly beaten by the former state BJP president and lawmaker of Khandwa, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan on Friday. The incident captured on CCTV went viral on social media. Mr Chauhan has denied the allegations.

The lawmaker and his supporters were stopped at the toll plaza, where the staff wanted to see their identity cards. This enraged Mr Chauhan and his supporters, claimed the staff at the Purankhedi toll plaza, around 270 km from state capital Bhopal. Mr Chauhan was returning after reviewing the preparations for BJP chief Amit Shah's visit to the area.

Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Madhya Pradesh for the next five days. He will visit Indore, Jhabua, Ratlam and Ujjain today to kick-start the campaign in the Malwa-Nimar region.

No official complaint has been filed, said the police. "We have not received any complaint about any such incident so far," said SP Rajesh, the officer at Hingankar police station.

The toll plaza manager alleged Mr Chauhan and his security guard also broke their walkie-talkie. "Instead of showing the ID proof, the lawmaker and his aides started abusing our staff and assaulted them. The toll staff was attacked by the BJP lawmaker at the toll booth as well as inside the office. Two of our staff are hurt in the attack and they have been hospitalised," said the manager, Mahendra Singh Tomar.

Congress leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Singh said, the former state BJP chief has "shown the mirror on the so called law and order situation in the state". A case should be registered against the lawmaker and his supporters, said Mr Singh.

"We can't even imagine such violent behaviour from him," said state BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari, who demanded a "proper probe" to find out whether the "toll staff provoked the politician" in any way.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states, which goes polls later this year. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be campaigning in the state today.