Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy Dies At 79

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said.

He was 79.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post.

"Appa has passed away", Oommen wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating.

Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.

