Former Karnataka Minister D Manjunath Dies After Illness

Bengaluru:

Former Karnataka Minister D Manjunath died at a private hospital here on Monday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 93.

Belonging to the Dalit community, Manjunath who joined the Janata Party in 1977, had served in different capacities including as Chairperson of Legislative Council and Minister in various governments.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his predecessor HD Kumaraswamy condoled the death of Manjunath.

Mr Yediyurappa said Manjunath was a humble and gentle politician.

