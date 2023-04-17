Ex Karnataka Chief MinisterJagadish Shettar Joins Congress: 5 Points

A Lingayat face, Jagadish Shettar served as the 15th Chief Minister of Karnataka from July 2012 to May 2013.

Mr Shettar was elected as the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha speaker after the BJP came to power on its own for the first time in the state in 2008.

Mr Shettar comes from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background and started his political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before moving to the BJP.

Mr Shettar had been associated with the BJP for over three decades He also served as the party's Karnataka state president in 2005.