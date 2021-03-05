Mehbooba Mufti Summoned By Enforcement Directorate On March 15

Mehbooba Mufti has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to its office on March 15, sources said.

Ms Mufti was released in October last year after being detained by the government for nearly 14 months, since it scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories in August 2019.

Ms Mufti is a fierce critic of the move to scrap special status to the state.

After her released, she joined hands with rival National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and others to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.