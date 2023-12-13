Former Insurgent Killed In Firing By Another Ex-Insurgent In Assam: Police

The former insurgent was killed by another ex insurgent

A former insurgent was killed in firing by an ex-colleague over an alleged financial dispute in Assam's Cachar district. The incident took place in Jirighat near Assam-Manipur border on Tuesday evening, police sources said.

The dead insurgent has been identified as Gaidinchungpow Rongmei, 56, a resident of Rongaijan village in Jirighat, police sources added.

"A meeting had been going on and suddenly an altercation started between them, and one of them started firing, which killed the former insurgent leader and injured another," a policeman said.

Another former insurgent Kahnlun Gai, 60, was found injured in that area on the same day. He has been admitted to Jiribam Hospital with bullet injuries.

Police are yet to confirm if he was also attacked by members of his former group.

"The body of Gaidinchungpow Rongmei was found lying near the paddy field of Namdailang, about 1 km from Rongaijan village. Immediately, a police team from Jirighat police station reached the spot," a police officer said.

On December 2, three labourers of a stone-quarry in Cachar district were kidnapped by a Manipur-based insurgent group at gunpoint. They were rescued by a team of police within 48 hours.