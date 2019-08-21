Former Head Of UP Village Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men: Police

Police said the assailants took away the former village head's licensed revolver (Representational)

The former head of Dhanaura Silverpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men, police said on Wednesday.

Rishipal Rana, 55, was going to a shop on Tuesday night on his motorcycle when the assailants on two other motorcycles intercepted him and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot, said police officer Anil Kumar Singh on Wednesday.

The assailants also took away Mr Rana's licenced revolver, the ASP said.

The victim's family has lodged an FIR against unknown persons, said the officer, adding the investigation is going on in the case.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.