Ex-Gujarat Top Cop Sanjiv Bhatt Gets Life In Jail In Custodial Death Case

The court has yet to pronounce the quantum of sentence for six other policemen convicted in the case

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: June 20, 2019 13:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ex-Gujarat Top Cop Sanjiv Bhatt Gets Life In Jail In Custodial Death Case

The case dates to 1990 when Sanjiv Bhatt was posted as ASP in Jamnagar district


Jamnagar, Gujarat: 

A Gujarat court today sentenced sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to life imprisonment in a 1989 custodial death case. The court has yet to pronounce the quantum of sentence for six other policemen convicted in the case.

The case dates back to 1990 when Sanjiv Bhatt was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police in the state's Jamnagar district. He had detained approximately 150 people during a communal riot in Jam Jodhpur town. One of those arrested, Prabhudas Vaishnani, died in hospital after his release.

Prabhudas Vaishnani's brother had lodged a first information report (FIR) naming Sanjv Bhatt and six other policemen, alleging them of torturing him while in detention.

With inputs from PTI

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sanjiv Bhatt

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayKia SeltosSamsung M40Moto One Vision

................................ Advertisement ................................