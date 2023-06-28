Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela Meets Akhilesh Yadav

Shankersinh Vaghela and Akhilesh Yadav at Gyaneshwar Mishra Trust office.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here on Wednesday and held discussions on the current political scenario and the opposition unity to oust the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Samajwadi Party tweeted a picture of the meeting, which took place at the Gyaneshwar Mishra Trust office, and called it a "courtesy meeting".

Talking to Press Trust of India, Mr Vaghela said, "I had known Mulayam Singh Yadav for years. It is natural that I have good terms with (his son) Akhilesh...I have come to meet him and will let you know whatever transpires in the meeting."

According to a statement issued by the SP later, the leaders deliberated on the current political scenario and the opposition unity to oust the BJP from power in 2024.

Mr Vaghela said that in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will be challenged by the SP only, according to the statement.

The Samajwadi Party was part of a group of opposition parties whose leaders met in Patna last week and resolved to forge an alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In his long political career, Mr Vaghela has been associated with several parties, including the BJP and the Congress.



