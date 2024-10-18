Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Gets Bail After 2 Years

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has been granted bail

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by a local court in a money laundering case. Mr Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over two years ago.

The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in May 2023 on medical grounds. He returned to Delhi's Tihar jail after the Supreme Court denied his request for regular bail in March this year.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that the trail will take a long time to start, let alone conclude, the accused is favourably suited for the relief," special judge Vishal Gogne said, according to news agency PTI.

Mr Jain is the third AAP leader who has been granted bail in different cases in recent times.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail last month, while his former deputy Manish Sisodia was granted bail in August; both were accused of money laundering in framing a new liquor policy for the national capital.

The AAP leaders have been alleging that the Centre used the investigative agencies against them for political hit jobs ahead of electoral battles. The Centre has refuted the allegations at every turn.

The ED case against Mr Jain is based on a first information report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 over alleged money laundering using companies linked to him.

"Satyamev Jayate. Long live the Constitution... Satyendar Jain was kept in jail for such a long time by making false and baseless allegations. His house was raided four times. Nothing was found, yet he was kept in jail... Thanks to the judiciary for supporting truth and justice," Mr Sisodia said in a post on X today.

"Welcome back Satyendar," Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Jain's lawyer told the court no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody further. The ED opposed his bail application on the suspicion that the former minister may influence witnesses.