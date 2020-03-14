Foreigners Banned, Border Movement Shut In Northeast Over Coronavirus

India has reported 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far (Representational)

The centre has restricted the movement of passengers across all international land ports in northeast India from 15th March amid coronavirus outbreak.

Assam has restricted the entry of foreigners from coronavirus-affected countries and Indians from states where positive cases have been found to the Kaziranga National Park.

Tripura imposed a carpet ban on the entry of foreigners into the state from today. The state, which shares a 856 km long border with Bangladesh, has suspended the entry of foreigners through immigration points. No foreign nationals will be allowed to enter the state through Agartala (Akhaura), Srimantapur, Muhurighat, Khowai and Raghna. The same will apply to the immigration centre at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur have already imposed a total ban on the entry of foreigners last week.

Two border haats (markets) along the Indo-Bangladesh border have been shut following the centre's instructions, sources added.

In Nagaland, authorities have made masks mandatory for everyone. People have also been asked to carry sanitizers in public places.

Establishments, including those privately owned, must keep hand sanitizers for both personal and public use, Nagaland said in an order. The state government has also directed all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to submit an Action Taken Report on the matter on or before March 18.

A carpet ban has been imposed on the sale of wild and live animals in Nagaland. Fish, poultry and meat are to be sold only at designated shops and locations duly authorized by the respective ULBs of Nagaland.

India has reported 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. Two people – one in Delhi and one in Karmataka, have died from the virus infection.