Foreign Minister's Help Sought To Bring Back Bodies Of 3 Indians Killed In Accident In US

S Jaishankar has been requested to help bring back bodies of three Indians who died in Texas.

BJP Telangana unit president K Laxman on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in bringing the bodies of three Indians from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who reportedly died in a

road accident in the US.

In a letter to S Jaishankar, he said a couple from Hyderabad and their friend, who hails from Guntur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, were reportedly killed in the accident in Texas.

Mr Laxman said the relatives of the deceased couple approached him for help in bringing the bodies to India.

"I request you to kindly advise the officials concerned to coordinate with Indian Embassy in USA to help in bringing the bodies of the deceased to India at the earliest," he said.

K Laxman has also sought help from Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.