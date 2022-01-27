Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Tests Positive For Covid

Urge all those who have come in contact to take precautions, S Jaishankar tweeted (FILE)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

Earlier in the day, Mr Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Have tested Covid positive.



Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2022

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)