Forecast Of Thunderstorm And lightning In Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand

Weather Office issues warning of dust storm along with lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said thunderstorm will be accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that some isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to be hit by dust storm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph on Sunday.

The weather organization also predicted that isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy downpour on Sunday. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, and coastal Karnataka," it added.

As Cyclone Vayu is likely to recurve and hit Kutch on June 17-18, strong wind speed of the order of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Gujarat coast. "The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over rest parts of the east-central Arabian sea till June 16, 2019," stated IMD in its weather forecast bulletin.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the north Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast till June 17 and over east-central Arabian sea till June 16.