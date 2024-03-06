For Sheikh Shahjahan Handover Delay, Bengal Cops Cite Supreme Court Plea

The Bengal police have attributed the delay in handing over Sheikh Shahjahan to the Central Bureau of Investigation to the state's appeal in the Supreme Court. The handover was made since the case was not listed for hearing today, they said.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the police recounted the events leading up to the handover, including the filing of the appeal and the top court's response. The court had refused to hold an urgent hearing, suggesting that the state approach the Registrar who would list the case in due course.

The CBI, meanwhile had filed a special petition before the High Court, which held the state officials in contempt, the police said.

In view of the pending petition before the Supreme Court, "the state government in due deference to the majesty of the High Court and the orders passed by it, is complying with the directions," the police statement read.

Sheikh Shahjahan -- accused of extortion, land grabbing and sexual exploitation -- was arrested last week after the Calcutta High Court clarified that there was no impediment to his arrest.

He was handed over to the CBI this afternoon, 24 hours after the High Court deadline.

The state's argument that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court fell flat, with the High Court saying that since the Supreme Court "has not ordered a stay", he must be handed over to the CBI by 4.15 pm".

Sheikh Shahjahan went on the run on January 5, after his supporters attacked a team of the Enforcement Directorate, which had gone to search his house in connection with a ration scam. The Central agency has now attached a chunk of his properties.

Trinamool Congress has suspended him from the party for six years.