For 'National Party' Status, AAP Approaches Karnataka High Court

Arvind Kejriwal had said the AAP had become a national party with the Gujarat election results.

Weeks ahead of the election in Karnataka, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a petition in the state's High Court for being recognised as a national party, saying that the delay is impeding its ability to contest the polls.

The petition, filed by AAP Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy, states that the party fulfils all the criteria for becoming a national party, but has been denied the status by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the ECI guidelines, a party can be recognised as a national party if it secures at least 6 per cent of the valid votes polled in four or more states in a general election or assembly election and wins at least four seats in the Lok Sabha from any state or states; or if it wins at least 2 per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats in a general election from at least three different states; or if it is recognised as a state party in at least four states.

The petition said that AAP meets the requirements, with its performance in the last elections held in Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat.

The petition alleges that the ECI has been delaying the recognition of AAP as a national party despite repeated requests and representations from the party. The petition has requested the court to direct the Election Commission to grant national party status to AAP within a specified time frame.

The AAP has announced it wants to contest the next month's Karnataka assembly election. The party says that getting national party status would help it in campaigning and mobilising support across the state.

Last week, while announcing the dates for the Karnataka election, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the Aam Aadmi Party's status as a national-level political organisation is "under review".

The AAP, however, expressed its frustration with the delay.

"Even a class 10 student would give you the answer if you ask whether the AAP should get national status or not as per rules," AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said at a press conference, adding, "I don't know what the Election Commission is doing".

"I urge the Election Commission to immediately give AAP a national party status and also ensure that we get all facilities in Karnataka polls that any national party is entitled to," Mr Singh said.