For 'Make In India' Super Hornet Jets, Boeing Ties Up With Mahindra, HAL Boeing said the partnership will transform India's aerospace and defence ecosystem.

Boeing said the partnership will transform India's aerospace and defence ecosystem. Thiruvedanthai: Boeing today announced a partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet in India for its air force.



The US aerospace major said the partnership will also work for joint development of future technologies in India, saying it will transform India's aerospace and defence ecosystem.



The announcement was made on the second day of the Defence Expo in Thiruvedanthai.



Boeing said the partnership will be for production of an affordable, combat-proven fighter platform for India.



"Boeing is excited to team up with India's only company that manufactures combat fighters, HAL, and India's only company that manufactures small commercial airplanes, Mahindra," said Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India.



"This partnership brings the best of Indian public and private enterprises together in partnership with the world's largest aerospace company, Boeing, to accelerate a contemporary 21stcentury ecosystem for aerospace & defence manufacturing in India, said Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India," he said.



Last week, India had issued an initial tender or Request For Information for the procurement of 110 single and twin seater fighter jets for Indian Air Force in the biggest such initiative in recent years globally.



