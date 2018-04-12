For 'Make In India' Super Hornet Jets, Boeing Ties Up With Mahindra, HAL

The US aerospace major said the partnership will also work for joint development of future technologies in India, saying it will transform India's aerospace and defence ecosystem.
The announcement was made on the second day of the Defence Expo in Thiruvedanthai.
Boeing said the partnership will be for production of an affordable, combat-proven fighter platform for India.
"Boeing is excited to team up with India's only company that manufactures combat fighters, HAL, and India's only company that manufactures small commercial airplanes, Mahindra," said Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India.
Last week, India had issued an initial tender or Request For Information for the procurement of 110 single and twin seater fighter jets for Indian Air Force in the biggest such initiative in recent years globally.