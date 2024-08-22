Viral Post Explains Why More Indians Are Leaving Sweden Than Ever

An Indian man living in Sweden posted on X the reasons.

For the first time in at least two decades, more Indians are leaving Sweden than moving in, data show. While the number of Indians migrating to Sweden has time and again outnumbered those leaving the country, the first half of 2024 has seen the trend reversed, according to population data from Statistics Sweden.

What data show

Between January and June this year, a total of 2,837 Indian-born individuals have left Sweden, a drastic 171 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This has made Indians the biggest group of emigrated foreigners by a wide margin, ahead of those born in China, Iraq and Syria.

As per the figures of Statistics Sweden, this is the first time Sweden has witnessed a negative net migration of Indians in the first six months of a year since at least 1998.

A total of 2,461 Indian-born people shifted to Sweden between January and June this year. This was way less than the

3,681 recorded during the same period last year. If the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 are taken out of the equation, Indian immigration to Sweden is at its lowest since 2017.

Before this, there was a steady increase in Indian immigration since 2009, amid strengthened diplomatic ties and the Nordic nation's efforts to hire more people in the tech sector.

Reasons behind Indians shifting back from Sweden

An Indian man living in Sweden posted on X the reasons his fellow countrymen might be leaving Sweden.

Why Indians Are Moving Back to India from Sweden.



After enjoying Sweden's beautiful landscapes, unique culture, and new experiences, many Indians are finding themselves drawn back to India.



In his viral post, the X user, named Ankur Tyagi, pointed out that despite enjoying "beautiful landscapes, unique culture, and new experiences," many Indians are now finding themselves drawn back to India. Some of the reasons he mentioned were:

1. Professional growth

He stated that India's economy is booming and as a result, highly skilled professionals now have access to competitive salaries and exciting career opportunities. This makes a return home appealing.

2. Loneliness

He claimed that Indians often miss the strong social bonds and community life, like the one they had in India, which can be "difficult to replicate in Sweden." This "sense of isolation" is another key factor behind Indians moving back to their home country.

3. Challenges related to spouse's employment

Due to the lack of Swedish language skills, spouses face problems in finding jobs in Sweden, despite having qualifications and work experience, the X user stated.

4. Better opportunities

Although Sweden provides a good quality of life, some of the Indians travelling there find better financial opportunities in the US, having higher pay and lower taxes. This motivates them to switch to another country, the X user said.

5. Cost of living:

Ankur Tyagi also pointed out the high cost of living in Sweden, which can be a "strain". He stated that several people find that they can achieve a similar or better lifestyle in India at a lower cost.

