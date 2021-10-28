For 'Fauda' Fans In India, An Exciting Promise By Israeli Envoy

The Israeli web series Fauda was developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff

The Israeli ambassador to India has teased fans of the hit web series Fauda by indicating he would try to bring one of the actors to India.

Fauda or "chaos" in Arabic is an Israeli web series released in 2015 that has gained a solid fan base for its portrayal of the Israel-Palestine conflict from both sides.

The third season ran last year amid the pandemic and fans are waiting for season 4, which the makers of Fauda have said is well on its way.

"Happy and surprised to see how popular 'Fauda' is in India. Hopefully we will be able to bring one of the main actors of the show here. We are still working on it," Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said, news agency ANI reported.

The web series was developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, both of whom have been with the Israeli Defence Forces or IDF. Their military experiences have helped shape the series and tell stories in a better way.

Israeli actor Lior Raz plays the main character, Doron Kavillio, in the political-military thriller.

On Wednesday, NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant met with Naor Gilon and discussed issues of mutual interests like water conservation, start-ups, agriculture, dairy and defence manufacturing.

To a tweet by Mr Kant, the Israeli Ambassador to India replied, "Thank you for a very insightful and friendly meeting. Now we'll work to turn this into practical cooperation between our countries."

Thank you for a very insightful and friendly meeting. Now we'll work to turn this into practical cooperation between our countries https://t.co/aj4nLxj0mS — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 27, 2021

India and Israel are also close defence partners. India uses a host of military hardware manufactured by Israel.