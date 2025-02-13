For Delhi, BJP Plans Massive Oath Ceremony, Eyes Nehru Stadium As Venue

The BJP, coming to power in Delhi after 26 years, is ready to turn the oath ceremony of its new Chief Minister into an event of unprecedented pomp and grandeur. The venue the party has its eye on is Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, sources said.

Not only will the invitations go to more than 200 MPs and former MPs of the party, they will go to all those who participated in the campaign for the national capital. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all NDA-ruled states will be present.

The BJP came to power in the assembly polls this year, sweeping aside the decade-old Aam Aadmi Party government. The party won 48 of Delhi's 70 seats, a whopping 41 more than 2020, and kept AAP, which won 62 seats that year, confined to just 22.

The party, though, is yet to choose a Chief Minister. The process will begin once Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back from his visit abroad.

Sources said the legislative party meeting and oath ceremony are likely to be held after February 16. Once PM Modi is back, an observer will be appointed for Delhi, sources said.

Multiple names for the top post are doing the rounds since the results made a thumping BJP victory clear on Saturday. Among the front-runners is Parvesh Verma, the son of the BJP's former Chief Minister Saheb Singh Verma.

The other names doing the rounds include former Delhi BJP chief and Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, senior party leader Vijender Gupta, newly elected Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood and Uttam Nagar MLA Pawan Sharma.

Sources have indicated that the BJP-- known for throwing in surprises -- can even give Delhi another woman Chief Minister, taking over frm where Sushma Swaraj left off in 2004.

Among the BJP's new MLAs are four women -- Neelam Pahalwan, Rekha Gupta, Poonam Sharma and Shikha Roy.

Neelam Pahalwan is the first woman MLA from Najafgarh, Rekha Gupta is a former Delhi University Students' Union president, Poonam Sharma has won in Wazirpur and Shikha Roy defeated senior AAP leader and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Considering caste and social equations, there is an ongoing discussion about appointing a Deputy Chief Minister along with the Chief Minister. There can be a cabinet of seven ministers including the Chief Minister.

Besides, two MLAs will also be appointed in the posts of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip, Deputy Whip, Delhi Jal Board, Women's Commission, DDA. Information has been sought from the Delhi Secretariat.