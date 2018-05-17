Rahul Gandhi Says RSS Filling Institutions That Are 'Voice Of India'

"Usually people go to the Supreme Court for justice. But for the first time in 70 years we saw Supreme Court judges coming to the people complaining that they are not being allowed to do their job," Mr Gandhi said at a function in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.
Such a thing, he said, normally happens in dictatorships. "It happened in Pakistan and Africa. But this happened for the first time in 70 years in India," he said, referring to the unprecedented press conference by four Supreme Court judges earlier this year.
He accused the RSS of "filling institutions with their men" and questioned the motive. "What are these institutions? What is Press, what is Planning Commission? They are the voice of India. If US President says that China and India are immediate threats, it is because he can hear this voice," he said.
"The RSS and the BJP do not want the poor to be heard. They don't want youth like Vemula to dream," he added, referring to Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula, whose suicide over alleged caste discrimination had triggered protests across campuses nationwide.
The Congress also said the Constitution is under "severe attack" in the country. "In Karnataka, the MLAs are on one side and the governor on the other," he said at the meeting. Earlier this morning, Mr Gandhi tweeted:
The BJP's irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn't have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2018
This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy.
The Congress had approached the Supreme Court last night after the Vajubhai Vala's invite to BS Yeddyurappa. The BJP's prospective chief minister took oath today after the Supreme Court, in a rare post-midnight hearing, refused to put off the ceremony. The court, however, said while it was allowing the oath to proceed, it would be "subject to the outcome of the case".
CommentsThe role of Mr Gandhi -- who took charge of the Congress in December -- came under huge criticism after the poor performance of the party in Karnataka. From 122 seats in the Karnataka assembly, the Congress slid to 78.
The party, however, managed to cobble a swift alliance with Janata Dal Secular, a regional party headed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.