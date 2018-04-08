For Alliance With Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav Says "Ready To Take Step Back" It was Mayawati's support that is believed to have played a role in ensuring the Samajwadi Party's stunning victory in the Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypolls.

Upbeat about his tie-up with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party that he believes would pose a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav today signaled that he was willing go out of his way for the sake of the alliance.



"I am ready to be practical... From my side, I know I have to run this alliance. This alliance is important. If I have to take two steps back, I am willing to do it," Mr Yadav, 44, told NDTV in an interview. But this did not imply that any of the two parties were junior or senior.



It was Mayawati's support that is believed to have played a role in ensuring the Samajwadi Party's stunning victory in the



Mr Yadav pointed to his decision to give the SP-Congress tie-up for state elections in 2017 in which he had given the Congress 100 seats and contested 300 seats as evidence that he was willing to go an extra mile. The SP chief recalled that many of his party leaders had advised against giving such a high number of tickets.

Mayawati counselled Akhilesh Yadav from a public platform, saying he should have made "every sacrifice" to ensure BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar's win (File Photo)



That decision, he suggested, helped ensure that despite their stunning defeat, his party's relations with the Congress "did not sour".



It is an approach that the SP boss expects would work well with Mayawati, who didn't let the defeat of her party's candidate in last month's Rajya Sabha election



But she did counsel Akhilesh Yadav from a public platform that he should have made "every sacrifice" to ensure BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar's win, particularly when the BJP was so determined to defeat him to engineer a rift between the BSP and SP.



It implied she wanted Akhilesh Yadav to tell his lawmakers to ensure Mr Ambedkar's victory even if it meant that the SP's Jaya Bachchan lost in the process. "Had I been in his place," Mayawati had said, "this is what she would have done".

The BJP had netted 325 of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and installed Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister (File Photo)



The Samajwadi Party leader confirmed to NDTV that he would not seek re-election from the Uttar Pradesh legislative council. His term ends next month and elections for the 13 vacancies are to be held on April 26.



Mr Yadav did not say if his party would field a candidate or leave it for the BSP, as a goodwill gesture.

"It will be a decision that will be liked by everyone," he said, hinting at a possible gift.



The original deal between the BSP and the SP for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats was that the SP - which would have some extra votes after ensuring victory of one candidate - would use them to support a BSP candidate.



If the SP doesn't field a candidate, Mayawati's BSP may have well stand a good chance to win two, not just one seat.



