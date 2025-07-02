Food Menu Price Change In Tirupati Hotels? A Fact-Check By Temple Trust

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, has issued a strong warning against a fabricated message circulating on social media platforms that purports to detail hotel menu prices in the temple town. The TTD has declared the information as "completely fabricated" and announced that legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading such misleading content.

The message, titled "Tirumala Hotel Prices Details," has been widely shared, causing confusion among devotees planning their pilgrimage. This incident marks another instance where the TTD has had to step in to counter misinformation, highlighting an ongoing challenge for the temple administration in the digital age.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is an independent trust managed by the Andhra Pradesh government. It primarily oversees the operations and finances of the Sri Venkateswara Temple, which is one of the richest and most visited religious centres globally, attracting millions of devotees annually. Beyond managing the temple, TTD is also involved in various social, religious, literary, and educational activities, providing extensive services to pilgrims, including accommodation, food, and transport.

Given the immense popularity and spiritual significance of Tirumala, it has unfortunately become a frequent target for fraudsters and purveyors of fake news. In recent times, the TTD has repeatedly cautioned devotees against various scams, including those related to fake darshan tickets, fraudulent accommodation bookings, and misleading information about temple rituals or facilities.

In June 2025, for instance, TTD warned against agents selling fake darshan tickets and clarified a viral video falsely depicting alcohol consumption within Tirumala limits. Earlier in February, a case was registered against an individual impersonating a TTD PRO to cheat devotees with fake VIP darshan offers. These incidents underscore the consistent efforts by the TTD to protect pilgrims from exploitation and misinformation.

The TTD has reiterated its appeal to devotees to obtain all information exclusively through official and verified channels. Pilgrims are strongly advised to consult the official TTD website, www.tirumala.org or call 18004254141 for accurate details regarding any aspect of their visit, including hotel prices, darshan timings, and accommodation options.

Devotees have also been advised to exercise caution and refrain from sharing any suspicious or unverified information encountered on social media.