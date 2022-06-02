'Follow The Rules': Jaipur Police Posts Traffic Advisory With Panchayat 2 Twist

The Jaipur Police used 'Panchayat 2' reference to issue advisory.

The Jaipur Police has shared a post on Twitter, based on the popular Web series Panchayat. Its second season released two weeks ago and was a massive hit. People posted several memes online after the release of Panchayat Season 2 and now it's the turn of Jaipur Police.

“Follow the rules for good. Don't forget, Sab record ho raha hai (Don't forget, everything is being recorded),” Jaipur Police said in its tweet. The photo accompanying the post shows one of the characters telling a villager about a CCTV camera installed in Phulera, where Panchayat series is based.

The tweet was posted on Wednesday evening and since then has been viewed by many people.

“Hilarious but such nice way, keep it up jaipur police,” one user commented.

Others talked about the series and the parts they liked.

A few days ago, the Jaipur Police had posted another tweet based on the popular web series, which warned people against driving after drinking.

“First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you. Arrive alive, never drink and drive,” the May 30 tweet said.

This is not the first time that a city police posted tweet posted something based on a popular series or occasion.

On Valentine's Day this year, the Mumbai Police used humour and wit to deliver a hard-hitting message.

The Twitter handle of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police, posted a seven-second animated clip which talked about some golden rules of being a good citizen and staying safe, in every sense of the term.

The clip said, “You are our valentine if…” and the options appeared one by one, in quick succession. They said people who “wear mask”, “are double vaccinated”, “wear a helmet while riding”, “don't share your OTP”, “drive with valid licence”, “don't drink and drive” and “have a strong password” are the true valentine.