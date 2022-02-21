Lalu Yadav Gets 5 Years In Jail In Fodder Scam Case, Fined Rs 60 Lakh

Lalu Yadav, who is out on bail, joined the court hearing through video conferencing. (File photo)

Lalu Yadav was sentenced today to five years in jail and fined Rs 60 lakh in a fifth case linked to the fodder scam.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was convicted in the case last week. The case involves the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from the Doranda treasury, as part of the fodder scam that took place in the 1990s, when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister of Bihar.

Lalu Yadav, who is out on bail and is unwell, joined the court hearing through video conferencing.

On February 15, after he was sentenced, the 73-year-old leader was taken to the jail hospital in Ranchi.

One more case linked to the fodder scam is pending before the CBI court in Patna. The case is on the illegal withdrawal of money from the Bank-Bhagalpur treasury.