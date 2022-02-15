Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In 5th Fodder Scam Case, Was Present In Court

Fodder scam case: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was present in the special CBI court in Ranchi today

RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been found guilty in a fifth fodder scam case - he has been convicted of illegal withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury - by a special CBI court in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Lalu Yadav - who has now been convicted in all five cases in which he was named as a conspirator - was present in the courtroom Tuesday morning as Judge CK Shashi read out verdict.

He has already been found guilty in four other matters related to the infamous Rs 950 crore fodder scam cases - the illegal withdrawals of Rs 37.7 crore and Rs 33.13 crore from the Chaibasa treasury, Rs 89.27 crore from the Deoghar treasury, and Rs 3.76 crore from the Dumka treasury.

For his conviction in the Dumka case in 2018 he was also handed a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

Lalu Yadav has challenged all four previous convictions and will likely challenge this too.

All cases relate to the swindling of government funds meant for cattle fodder.

In jail since December 2017, the 73-year-old served most of his sentence at Jharkhand's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. He was brought to Delhi in January last year after his health worsened.

However, if given a sentence of over three years in this case, Lalu Yadav will have to return to jail.

In his absence, his son Tejashwi Yadav led the RJD and is credited with the party's strong showing in the 2020 Bihar election; it was the first time in 40 years Lalu Yadav missed a state poll campaign.

His absence, though, has not led to him relinquishing control over the RJD.

Last week he made it clear he had no such plans, despite his legal and medical problems, and that his son, Tejashwi Yadav, would have to wait before replacing him at the head of the party.

Tejashwi Yadav is now Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly.