"Focused Governance": PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Appeal To NCC Cadets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the ongoing debate over the 'one nation, one election' proposal is "critical for India's democratic process" and called on youngsters to promote such discussions.

Mr Modi was addressing a NCC rally in Delhi, at which he called on young people to hold debates on topics linked to their future. He also observed - as President Droupadi Murmu did during Republic Day celebrations - that frequent polls lead to an overwhelming cycle of campaigning and policy paralysis.

"After Independence, elections at the state and central levels were held together for a long time. But over time, this pattern broke down, causing significant challenges for the country."

"Today, there is an important debate about 'one nation, one election'... holding Lok Sabha and state elections simultaneously could alleviate disruptions and enable a more focused governance approach," the Prime Minister said, as he compared the frequency of elections in India to other countries in the world, including the United States.

"So I appeal to NCC cadets, volunteers and all youngsters across the country... wherever you are... take this debate forward. It is directly linked to your future," he said, while emphasising that participating in such debates is essential to help shape India's future political landscape.

The PM also called on youngsters to join politics with innovative ideas. "I had said from the Red Fort (during his speech on Republic Day) that one lakh youngsters should join politics."

He said the future of the world could not be imagined without India's youngsters, and that is why I call you a "force for global good". He also said that in 2014 there were around 14 lakh NCC cadets, but today it is around 20 lakh, of which over eight lakh are girls and young women.

On Sunday Ms Murmu hailed 'one nation, one election' - a flagship initiative of Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, and something promised before the 2019 general election too - as something that could "redefine the terms of good governance".

"... a measure that promises to redefine terms of good governance is the 'one nation, one election' plan can promote consistency in governance, prevent policy paralysis, mitigate resource diversion, and reduce the financial burden, apart from offering many other benefits."

The government's contentious 'one nation, one election' push saw a high-level panel led by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind study the feasability of simultaneous polls.

And, in a report submitted to Parliament last month, the panel came out heavily in support.

Two bills to amend the Constitution have been drafted and are presently being examined by a cross-party joint parliamentary committee that includes fierce critics Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress and Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool as its members. Ex-Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and Sambit Patra and Anil Baluni are among those who will represent the government.

The JPC will have an initial term of 90 days but this can be extended.

It has been tasked with holding "wider consultations" on five contentious amendments to the Constitution, which include limiting and/or altering, and linking terms of state and union territory assemblies to the Lok Sabha.

The proposal has been criticised by the opposition, who have united to condemn it as attempts to subvert the Constitution and the country's federal character, by robbing legislatures of independence.

