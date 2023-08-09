Flying Kiss Row In Parliament: What Are Universally Rude Gestures?

Smriti Irani called Rahul Gandhi a "misogynist".

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of blowing a flying kiss while leaving the Lok Sabha. She called Rahul Gandhi a "misogynist" and said Parliament had never witnessed such an "indecent act". At least 20 BJP women MPs have complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, according to news agency PTI.

Why so much uproar over a flying kiss? Across the world, the gesture, which is an air kiss, has a different meaning. It is used to greet a person, and convey affection, and often while parting. There are other customs and gestures that are common in some countries, but considered rude in other parts of the world.

The thumbs up looks cool on Facebook. (Representational Pic)

Thumbs Up: In Iran, Greece, Russia, Sardinia and a few countries of West Africa, the thumbs up is as rude as the middle finger is in the UK. The gesture may look cool on Facebook and in the US, it may land unaware visitors in trouble.

This is popular as the "devil's horn" gesture. (Representational Pic)

The 'Rock On' Sign: The Devil's horn symbol made by using your fingers may be fine at the music festivals in the UK, in a number of Mediterranean and Latin American countries doing this could get you a punch in the face. For people living in these countries, the hand gesture means "your wife is cheating on you".

The OK sign is popular among scuba drivers. (Representational Pic)

The OK Sign: It's very popular among scuba divers but extremely rude in some countries. In parts of middle and southern Europe the gesture is considered offensive, as in you are a zero or you are nothing.

It is made using your index and middle fingers. (Representational Pic)

Fingers Crossed: The symbol made by crossing your index and middle fingers should be avoided in Vietnam. This gesture symbolises a part of the female anatomy and could get really offending when flashed to somebody in the Southeast Asian country.

People in Greece are offended by the stop sign. (Representational Pic)

The Stop Gesture: People in Greece don't take very kindly if you show the hand to their face. According to local customs, it reminds them of the Byzantine age when the criminals were made to parade on the streets and the people watching used to spread charcoal on their faces using their open arms.

The victory sign too is considered offensive in some countries. (Representational Pic)

The Victory Sign: It is considered offensive in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand if your palm is facing inward. In that sense, the gesture is considered equivalent of giving someone a middle finger.