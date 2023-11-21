Fliers Allege They Were Deboarded As Only 8 Were On Flight. IndiGo Replies

IndiGo said the passengers could not board their flight due to a "lack of time" (File)

IndiGo today responded to the allegation that a group of fliers were "tricked" into getting off a flight as the airline didn't want to operate with just eight people.

The passengers have complained that they were left stranded at the Bengaluru airport after being deboarded from an IndiGo flight to Chennai on Sunday night.

The transit passengers were on board the Amritsar-Chennai flight (6E 478). But they alleged that the ground staff promised an alternative flight and made them exit the plane, reported The Times of India.

In a statement today, IndiGo said the passengers could not board their flight due to a "lack of time" and apologised for the inconvenience caused to them.

"Flight 6E 478 was operating from Amritsar to Chennai via Bengaluru with eight transit passengers on board. Due to the delay of the incoming aircraft from Amritsar, these passengers were unable to board the onward flight to Chennai at the Bengaluru Airport," said the statement.

"IndiGo ground staff made every possible effort to help passengers make the connection but due to lack of time, they were unable to board the aircraft," the airline added.

The fliers had alleged they were forced to stay at the airport overnight as there was no flight to Chennai that night, and IndiGo didn't provide accommodation to the stranded passengers. Indigo denied this charge and said certain passengers chose to stay at the airport lounge.

"IndiGo staff offered the passengers overnight accommodation and booking on the next available flight but certain passengers chose to stay at the airport lounge. We deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers," read the IndiGo statement.

An official told PTI that there was a change in the aircraft heading towards Chennai due to operational reasons that led the passengers to the deboard.