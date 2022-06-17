Flood Situation Deteriorates In Assam, 11 Lakh People Affected: 10 Points

At least 11 lakh people in 25 districts have been affected by the floods with the newly formed Bajali district being the worst hit. The water levels in the Brahmaputra and Gauranga rivers were flowing above the danger level in many areas, officials said.

The flood waters have submerged 19782.80 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts. According to state government data, 1,510 villages under 72 revenue circles are currently underwater.

The administrations of flood-affected districts have issued alerts, urging people not to go out of their homes unless it is urgent or there is a medical emergency.

Most parts of capital Guwahati has come to a standstill due to waterlogging for the third consecutive day. Several landslides have also been reported in Guwahati city with three persons getting injured in Ajantanagar in the Noonmati area.

In Baksa district, a portion of a bridge collapsed in Subankhata area on Wednesday due to incessant rainfall and rise in water level of Dihing river.

At least six trains have been cancelled, and four partially cancelled following waterlogging on the tracks between Nalbari and Ghograpar of the Rangiya division in Lower Assam, according to an official.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty have contributed Rs 5 lakhs to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-affected people in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, thanking them for their act of generosity.

Apart from Assam, extremely heavy rains have affected normal life in Meghalaya and Arunavhal Pradesh also. At least five people have died in Meghalaya due to landslides, lightening and flash floods.

In Meghalaya, the state government has formed four committees to look into four regions of the state. Each committee headed by a cabinet minister. The National highway 6 is closed for heavy traffic after parts of the highway caved in and was washed away. The highway is the lifeline of Tripura, sourthern Assam, Mizoram and parts of Meghalaya.