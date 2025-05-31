Centre Cracks Down On Unauthorised Walkie-Talkie Sales. Here's Why

Amid heightened security concerns after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has released detailed guidelines and issued notices to prevent the unauthorised sale of radio equipment, including walkie-talkies, on e-commerce platforms. The notices have been sent to 12 major platforms, asking them to delist non-compliant products after a preliminary investigation revealed hundreds of listings that failed to disclose crucial regulatory details.

In response to the notice, leading platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Meta (Facebook), and Chimiya have delisted all walkie-talkie products flagged in the notice. Platforms like Talk Pro and MakMan Toys, however, had not delisted the products till the time of publishing, raising concerns over non-compliance.

IndiaMart also continues to host such listings and no public response has been issued by OLX, Krishna Mart, VardaanMart, or TradeIndia.

New Guidelines

The fresh guidelines by the CCPA, issued on Friday, are aimed at the "prevention and regulation of illegal listing and sale of radio equipment" on digital platforms. The authority highlighted that many of these devices - commonly marketed as walkie-talkies - could interfere with critical communication networks, including those used by law enforcement and emergency services. It also raised red flags over consumer safety and the absence of disclosures regarding wireless licensing requirements under Indian law.

The key violations identified included a lack of information on required wireless operating licences, absence of technical details like frequency bands and regulatory approvals and misleading advertisements suggesting unrestricted use.

An earlier investigation by the Department of Consumer Affairs had found over 450 such listings on Amazon and Meesho, and over 300 on Flipkart.

Under the new guidelines, platforms must list only authorised and compliant devices, clearly mention frequency bands and technical specs, provide proof of regulatory certification, remove listings lacking this information, and avoid any misleading descriptions.

Violators could face penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including fines and legal action.

The government's intensified focus on such equipment follows the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which raised concerns over the use of unauthorised communication tools in sensitive regions.