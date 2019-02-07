Flights Cancelled In Srinagar For Second Day After Heavy Snow In Kashmir

Continuous snowfall has crippled normal like in Kashmir Valley

It has been snowing continuously in Kashmir valley, severely disrupting normal life. No flight could land or take off from Srinagar airport since yesterday. Of the 27 flights scheduled to arrive at the Srinagar airport, 15 have been cancelled due to poor visibility and heavy snowfall, an official of the Airport Authority of India said on Wednesday, adding that the possibility of flights resuming was weak.

Heavy snowfall has also hit road traffic. The Jammu-Srinagar highway is once again closed for last two days. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on Baramulla-Srinagar road overnight.

Former Chief Minister and senior National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and said, "As pretty as the snow looks in photographs and as necessary as it is for water in the summer, it really does make life hellish when it comes down this heavily."

#WATCH Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir receives fresh snowfall pic.twitter.com/dCKQKOgkiE — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019

Second day without any air connectivity either. As pretty as the snow looks in photographs & as necessary as it is for water in the summer it really does make life hellish when it comes down this heavily. https://t.co/j0x5fijuwK — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 7, 2019

The traffic control department said the arterial Srinagar-Jammu road had to be closed for traffic following heavy snowfall and rains, which triggered landslides at several places.

"No vehicles are being allowed on the highway due to landslides caused by rain and snowfall," the official told news agency PTI.

Kashmir is witnessing a fresh spell of wet weather with higher reaches receiving heavy snowfall and plains lashed by rain and snow.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)