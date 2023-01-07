Sharad Pawar Recalls How He Overcame Bal Thackeray's Opposition To Iconic Play

Sharad Pawar said he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the crew to Mumbai from Pune.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday recalled how he overcame the opposition of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray to the iconic Vijay Tendulkar play 'Ghashiram Kotwal' and used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the crew to Mumbai from Pune and onward to Germany for a show.

By the time Shiv Sainiks had assembled to stop the play's cast and crew from leaving Pune, the aircraft had already ferried them to the Mumbai airport to catch a flight for Berlin, he said at the 18th 'Jagthik Marathi Sammelan' in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune.

The play had its first show in Pune in December 1972, garnering widespread praise though it soon was in the crosshairs of some segments who claimed it was bringing disrepute to Marathi culture and history.

"Ghashiram Kotwal is a classic piece of art, which we could witness in that period. However, after a couple of performances in Pune, some people said it was bringing disrepute to Marathi culture and history and its shows must be stopped," Mr Pawar reminisced.

The play was soon a hit and a show was scheduled in Germany, but "someone" took an opposing stand, said the former Union minister.

"Those who took this stand were powerful and had a strong organisation. I and Jabbar (Patel, who directed the play) went to meet this person to convince him. Though we were friends, it did not help. That person was Balasaheb Thackeray," the NCP chief said.

Being in government at the time, Mr Pawar said he decided to offer help to ensure the play's cast and crew flew to Germany for the show.

In order to fly to Germany, the crew had to go to Mumbai from Pune and the Shiv Sena had decided block their way at Khopoli (en route), the former chief minister recalled.

"We then sought the help of (industrialist) Kirloskar and using their aircraft, the crew was airlifted from Pune to Mumbai. By the time a 500-strong mob assembled to block the crew's way, they were already in Mumbai airport. They flew to Germany and the show did take place," he said.

The play, a political satire written as a historical drama, was first performed on December 16, 1972 by the Progressive Dramatic Association in Pune.