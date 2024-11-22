Flight Mode, WiFi: How Baba Siddique Murder Accused Contacted Anmol Bishnoi

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his MLA son's office last month.

Akashdeep Gill, arrested from Punjab for his involvement in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, revealed during interrogation that he used a farm labourer's hotspot to contact jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi.

Using the mobile internet hotspot of a labourer named Balwinder working in his field, Gill used to also contact other accused in the case, including Shubham Lonkar, Zeeshan Akhtar and alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam.

Usage of the labourer's hotspot would help him hide his location, Gill told the Crime Branch during his interrogation after he was arrested from Punjab's Fazilka on November 16. The accused used to keep his phone in flight mode and connect to the internet using Balwinder's hotspot.

The crime branch is currently searching for Gill's mobile phone, which may provide important clues in the case.

Gill's arrest was the 24th in connection with Mr Siddique's murder. Police said he has provided logistic support in the shooting.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court had extended till November 23 the police custody of Gautam, after the police said he was not cooperating with the probe, and the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered as yet.

The four others - Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh - were arrested for allegedly sheltering Gautam and helping him flee to Nepal.