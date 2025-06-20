Flight Carrying Indian Students Lands In Delhi After Iran Opens Its Airspace

A flight carrying 290 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, landed in Delhi late Friday night after Iran lifted its airspace restrictions today for India's 'Operation Sindhu'. The country opened its airspace, in a special gesture, for three flights to evacuate about 1,000 Indians. This was the first of the three flights.

The Indians were moved to Mashhad from Tehran following Israeli attacks. The evacuation flights were being operated by Iranian airline Mahan and were arranged by New Delhi.

"Heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and support. A great relief for families who had been anxiously awaiting their return, said the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.

Thousands of Indian students, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir, are stranded in Iran.

Another flight from Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat is scheduled to arrive in Delhi around 3 am followed by a third one later in the day.

'Operation Sindhu' was launched on Wednesday to bring back its nationals from Iran and Israel amid the rising hostilities between the longtime enemies. Yesterday, a group of 110 Indian students were transited via Armenia and Doha before they boarded a flight to Delhi.

Mohammad Javad Hosseini, the deputy chief of mission at the Iranian embassy, said more evacuation flights could be operated in the coming days to bring back Indians if required. "We consider Indians as our own people. Iran's airspace is closed, but because of this issue, we are making arrangements to open it for the safe passage of Indian nationals," he said at a media briefing.

Mr Hosseini said about 10,000 Indians are living in Iran and those wishing to return home are being evacuated.

Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" with a surprise attack on the morning of June 13 that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with air strikes, with both countries launching hundreds of missiles at each other in the last four days.