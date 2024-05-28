Flesh Found In Septic Tank Of Flat Where Bangladesh MP Was Likely Killed

Man sorting through the flesh found in septic tank in Kolkata apartment.

Three and a half kilos of chopped up flesh was recovered from a septic tank in a Kolkata apartment where the ruling Awami League lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar stayed - where he was likely murdered and his body skinned, chopped up, and pieces stuffed into plastic packets dumped across the city.

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar came to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment. He was staying with a friend till he went missing a few days later. The MP is believed to have been murdered in Kolkata on May 22. Three people have been arrested in the case.

Police sources say a forensic investigation will establish whether this flesh is human and part of the dismembered body of the Bangladesh MP. Traces of MP's body or body parts are yet to be found.

Chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department Harun-ur-Rashid, who described it as "cold-blooded, barbaric murder," is currently in India to investigate the case.

"We inspected the sewage line which is connected with that duplex flat (place of occurrence of the murder) with the help of West Bengal CID. We took help from CID West Bengal to break the whole sewage line. We are already interrogating the accused butcher at the CID West Bengal headquarters," Harun-ur-Rashid told media.

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said that one of the suspects in the case, a Mumbai-based butcher confessed during interrogation that he had taken off all the skin from the Bangladeshi MP's body, chopped it up and minced the cut parts in a bid to destroy its identity.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the killing of the Bangladeshi MP.