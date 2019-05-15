12 Injured In Blast Outside A Mall In Guwahati; 2 Critical

Guwahati blast: The condition of two people is critical and all injured have been admitted to three hospitals. Two jawans are also among the injured.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: May 16, 2019 11:25 IST
Blast in Guwahati was outside a mall, Paresh Baruah-led ULFA faction has claimed responsibility


Guwahati: 

At least 12 people were injured in a grenade blast outside a busy shopping mall in Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday evening. The condition of two people is critical and all the injured have been admitted to three hospitals. Two Sashastra Seema Bal jawans are among the injured.

The Zoo road area, where the blast took place at around 8pm this evening, has been cordoned off. 

Two men came on a motorcycle and threw a grenade in front of the shopping mall at arterial R G Baruah Road just opposite the zoo, Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said.

A faction of terror group ULFA led by Paresh Baruah has claimed responsibility for the attack that rocked the heart of city which is generally bustling with people in the evening.

Senior police officers are at the Guwahati blast spot and the state government has ordered a probe into the incident.



