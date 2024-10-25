First Look: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set To Revolutionise Overnight Travel

Vande Bharat sleeper is expected to operate on routes covering distances between 800 km and 1,200 km.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai is gearing up to launch the much-anticipated sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train. In newly released pictures, we see the train's interiors, luxurious design and advanced features.

This new addition expands the Vande Bharat portfolio, which includes chair car variants and metro trains. Designed for overnight travel, the Vande Bharat sleeper is expected to operate on routes covering distances between 800 km and 1,200 km.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has multiple features to enhance passenger comfort and safety. The train is fully air-conditioned and consists of 16 coaches to accommodate up to 820 passengers. With a top speed of 160 kilometres per hour, the new train will significantly reduce travel times.

U Subba Rao, General Manager of ICF, highlighted the state-of-the-art amenities that set the Vande Bharat sleeper apart from conventional trains.



Key Features:

Sensor-Activated Doors: Passengers can touch the door to open it.

Touch-Free Bio-Vacuum Toilets: These facilities ensure hygiene and convenience.

Interconnecting Doors: Designed for easy access.

Touch-Free Bio-Vacuum Toilets: These facilities prioritise hygiene and allow passengers to use the restroom without physical contact.

Talk-Back Units: These units improve communication between passengers and train attendants.

Flight-Style Attendant Buttons: Located in first-class compartments, these buttons allow easy access to upper berths.

Safety measures

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has an emergency brake system, among other advanced security features. The train also includes the "Kavach" anti-collision system and anti-climbing technology, which prevent coaches from piling on top of each other during accidents.

Testing phase

Before its official launch, the train will undergo rigorous testing. Over the next two months, it will be tested at speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 180 kmph, with an emphasis on evaluating its safety and security features. This testing will take place at the Lucknow RDSO and Western Railway facilities, with the completion date set for November 15.