First Key Meet Of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena Today Since Party Split

The Shiv Sena split in June last year (File)

A day ahead of Shiv Sena's foundation day, the Uddhav Thackeray's faction is holding a key meet of its office bearers in Mumbai today.

This is the first mega event of Shiv Sena (UBT) after Eknath Shinde rebelled against Mr Thackeray and became the chief minister of the state with the BJP support.

The day-long plenary is being held in Worli, which is the Assembly seat of Mr Thackeray's son and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

"This is not a rally, it is a mega session that will run the whole day. Office bearers from Maharashtra and other parts of India will be present. To kick this illegal Shinde government out will be the main agenda of this meeting. The kind of betrayal they have done, we will give them a befitting reply," said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions are also gearing up to celebrate tomorrow the foundation day of the Shiv Sena at two separate venues in Mumbai.

While Mr Shinde-led Shiv Sena will organise its event at NESCO ground in Goregaon in northwest Mumbai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its event in Shanmukhanand Hall at Sion in central Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Mr Shinde rebellion against Mr Thackeray. The Election Comission of India (ECI) later recognised his faction as the real Shiv Sena and alloted it the party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol.

The Thackeray faction was named Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).