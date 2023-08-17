First Fuel Outlet Run By Women Convicts Opens In Chennai

at least 26 women have been selected for now on the basis of their good conduct at Puzhal Jail.

Tamil Nadu's prison department is being praised for providing jobs to women convicts at a petrol pump in Chennai. Many customers who are coming to the petrol pump are praising the department's move, saying that it will help them to get rid of the prisoner tag.

The motive behind move is to expose these women who have been in prison for years due to their various crimes, including murder. Following this, the women can get rid of stigma and re-integrate with the community after their release, Puzhal police said in statement.

Speaking with NDTV, Nikila Nagendra, Superintendent Police, Puzhal prison, said; "They can have self confidence, they can earn well and spend on themselves or for their family. The main thing is, they can reintegrate with the mainstream society."

Last week on August 10,Tamil Nadu government launched the country's first fuel station which is run by woman convicts, who are serving jail terms.

The fuel station, named 'freedom filling station', was inaugurated outside the premises of the prison complex in Puzhal, Chennai.

According to the statement, at least 26 women have been selected for now on the basis of their good conduct at Puzhal Jail.

"Due to some circumstances they may have committed a crime. Instead of confining them, this gives them some freedom," said a customer.

"This will take to the next level instead of looking them as a convict. This is best, said another customer to NDTV.

According to the prison department, the prisoners, who are employed at the petrol outlet, will get Rs 6,000 each monthly salary which will be increased further.

Tamil Nadu Prisons Department has a history of several reformative steps including promoting reading and higher education among inmates and ensuring first-time remand prisoners don't turn into habitual offenders through counselling.